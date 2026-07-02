PM Shehbaz to visit Turkiye on Erdogan’s invitation for high-level talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Istanbul on Saturday at the special invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation.

The visit comes at a time of rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East, renewed diplomatic efforts, and growing international focus on regional peace and security.

According to diplomatic sources, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of Pakistan-Türkiye relations, including defence, trade, investment, energy, information technology, industry, regional connectivity, and strategic cooperation. They are also expected to discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries and enhance economic collaboration.

The meeting coincides with heightened diplomatic activity ahead of next week’s NATO gathering in Ankara, with the situation in the Middle East remaining a key focus of international attention.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdoğan are expected to exchange views on the situations in Gaza, Iran, Syria, and the broader Middle East, as well as regional security, counterterrorism, energy security, and the changing global political landscape.

As neighbouring countries of Iran that maintain close ties with Tehran, Pakistan and Türkiye are also expected to consult on promoting lasting peace, regional stability, and future strategies for the region. Diplomatic observers say Islamabad and Ankara share a common position favouring dialogue, economic cooperation, and regional stability over escalating tensions.

The economic dimension of the visit is also expected to be significant. During his stay in Istanbul, Prime Minister Shehbaz will address the Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum, which will be attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, ministers from both countries, leading industrialists, investors, business representatives, and senior officials.

The forum aims to showcase Pakistan’s investment opportunities to the Turkish business community, with a particular focus on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), energy, information technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, and privatisation.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with chief executive officers of major Turkish business groups to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan, government incentives, the ease of doing business, and new avenues for bilateral economic cooperation.