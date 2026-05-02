Up to 7pc Salary, Pensions increase Expected for Govt Employees in Budget 2026

ISLAMABAD – Some relief for government employees as the upcoming federal budget may include upto seven percent increase in salaries and pensions.

As per sources, government employees are likely to receive an increase of around 7% in their salaries, while pensioners may see a 5% rise in their monthly pensions. However, no official announcement has yet been made by the government or the Ministry of Finance regarding these adjustments.

As government employees, sources indicate that the proposed package is actively under consideration. Alongside the expected salary and pension increases, the government may also introduce additional relief measures targeting the salaried class, further widening the scope of financial support.

If approved, the move would benefit thousands of government employees and retired personnel across the country, offering much-needed relief amid rising living costs.

Officials stress, however, that the final decision will depend on the government’s overall fiscal position, revenue outlook, and broader budget strategy, which will determine whether these proposed increases can be implemented.