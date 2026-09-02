BISE DG Khan Class 9 Results 2026 announced 

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan has officially released the SSC Part 1 (Class 9) First Annual Examination 2026.

The Class results announced by BISE DG Khan hold great importance for thousands of students each year. These results mark the completion of secondary education and determine students’ eligibility for college admission.

Good performance in these results can shape a student’s academic and career path, leading to future opportunities in various fields.

DG Khan Board Class 9 Results 2026 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE DG Khan can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 9 results by visiting the official websites of the DG Khan Board (https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/)

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800295 if they are facing trouble while accessing the website.

Official Gazette

It will be uploaded here as soon as it is issued by the board.