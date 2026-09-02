Bise Gujranwala Complete Pdf Gazette For Class 9 Results 2026

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has released the official gazette for class 9 results 2026.

Students who are facing problem while accessing the official website to get the results can download the PDF gazette to know their marks.

According to the comparative statement provided by the board, 278,724 candidates applied for the examination, while 271,463 candidates appeared. A total of 134,034 candidates passed, putting the overall pass percentage at 49.38 percent.

The board’s five-year comparative data shows that the overall pass percentage was 46.51 percent in 2025, 44.12 percent in 2024 and 53.72 percent in 2023. The 2022 pass percentage was recorded at 47.38 percent.

The figures show that the 2026 result has a higher pass percentage than 2025 and 2024, while remaining below the rate recorded in 2023.