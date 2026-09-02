BISE Lahore class 9 results 2026 today: How to check online

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will declare the results for class 9th first annual examinations 2026 today on 2 September 2026.

The results will be announced by the Lahore board at 10 am with students eagerly waiting to know the evaluation of their performance in the annual exams.

Students can check the results by using different sources provided by the board officially.

Check Results Online

Students can check their results online by visiting the official website of the BISE Lahore where they can use AI chatbot or result portal to get the result .

Results via SMS

Students of class 9 can get the result via SMS by sending their roll number to 800291. They just need to send their roll number to this code and in reply they will receive the result.

It’s not just Lahore boards across Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal are also releasing their Class 9 results today, making it a big day for thousands of students.

Official Gazette 2026

The Lahore board will share the official Gazette of Class 9 results on its website soon after the declaration of the results. Students can check their results from the gazette in case they have forgotten their roll numbers.

BISE Lahore papers rechecking

If you are not satisfied with your Class 9 results, BISE Lahore allows students to apply for paper rechecking.

Visit the official BISE Lahore website.

Go to the Paper Rechecking section.

Fill out the online application form.

Select the subject(s) you want rechecked.

Pay the rechecking fee online.