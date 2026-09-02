Hina Javed murder case: Husband, employee sent to Adiala Jail on 14-day remand

ISLAMABAD – A court has sent the two suspects arrested in the brutal murder case of digital designer Hina Javed — her husband Faisal Asghar and employee Zeeshan — to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The suspects were produced before Duty Civil Judge Adil Sarwar Sial. During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that the police investigation was still underway but the suspects were no longer required on physical remand.

The court sent both suspects to jail on judicial remand and ordered them to be produced again on September 16. Police were directed to complete the investigation and submit the charge sheet by the next hearing.

According to police, an alleged murder weapon, a screwdriver, a piece of cloth and an iron wire were recovered from the suspects.

Police also recovered the marriage certificates of Faisal Asghar’s first and second wives, while the divorce certificate of his first wife, Iram Zaib, was also taken into custody.

Police said the two marriage certificates and the divorce certificate had been verified by the relevant union council.

The suspects had previously been in police custody on a 10-day physical remand before being produced before the court. Following the court’s order, police took both suspects to Adiala Jail.