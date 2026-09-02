IHC nullifies decision declaring Pakistan Naval Farms, Naval Sailing Club illegal

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has set aside a decision declaring the Pakistan Naval Farms and Naval Sailing Club, located along Rawal Lake, illegal.

The court also nullified the decision to demolish the Naval Sailing Club building and overturned the ruling ordering misconduct and criminal proceedings against former Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas and Justice Shahrukh Arjumand accepted petitions challenging the single-bench decision. The division bench overturned the 2022 ruling issued by then Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The Ministry of Defence, former Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and others had filed appeals against the single-bench ruling. Advocate Ashtar Ausaf appeared on behalf of the former naval chief.

The court also set aside the order directing the Auditor General to assess the loss caused to the national exchequer and recover the amount from the officers involved. It further overturned the decision declaring the transfer of land for the Naval Farms in the name of the Pakistan Navy Headquarters office illegal.