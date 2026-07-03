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Adiala Jail inmate dies while receiving treatment at DHQ Hospital

By Web Desk
8:27 pm | Jul 3, 2026
Adiala Jail Inmate Dies While Receiving Treatment At Dhq Hospital

RAWALPINDI – A prisoner held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police sources said.

According to the sources, the deceased, identified as Tauseef, had been arrested in a narcotics case registered at Mandra Police Station and was being held on judicial remand at Adiala Jail.

After his health deteriorated, he was shifted from the jail to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Rawalpindi, where he died during treatment.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the completion of legal formalities, while further legal proceedings are underway.

 

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