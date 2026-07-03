Did Ronaldo recite ‘Bismillah’ before taking penalty in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked discussion on social media after appearing to say “Bismillah” twice before taking a penalty during Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Croatia.

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Toronto. Ronaldo converted a penalty, while Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal’s second goal. Croatia’s lone goal came through Ivan Perišić.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to say ‘Bismillah’ (In the name of God) twice before taking a penalty, scoring the equalizing goal for Portugal against Croatia, in their Round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium on Friday. pic.twitter.com/46W9O6AN6u — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 3, 2026

Videos circulating online appear to show Ronaldo saying “Bismillah” twice before taking the spot-kick, prompting widespread reactions among football fans. However, Ronaldo has not commented on the footage, and there has been no official confirmation regarding what he said.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16, while Spain secured a 3-0 victory over Austria, marking their first knockout-stage win since lifting the 2010 FIFA World Cup title.