Faisal Vawda demands Ishaq Dar’s resignation over Lahore case involving foreign women

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda has called for the immediate resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar following allegations surrounding a case involving two foreign women in Lahore.

In a post on X, Vawda alleged that a close relative of Ishaq Dar had been arrested over accusations involving the two foreign nationals. He further claimed that the government was attempting to suppress the case by limiting the investigation to extortion rather than more serious allegations, and alleged efforts were being made to send the women back to their home countries quickly.

The senator also questioned why the victims’ statements recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code had not been made public and alleged that attempts were being made to influence medical reports. He did not provide evidence to support these claims.

Vawda criticized both the government and opposition, alleging that political parties and leaders had remained silent over the incident despite presenting themselves as advocates of women’s rights. He further claimed the case had damaged Pakistan’s international image.

Calling the allegations a matter of national embarrassment, Vawda said Ishaq Dar should step down as deputy prime minister and foreign minister while the matter is investigated.

The controversy follows an incident in Lahore involving two foreign women that prompted a police investigation and the arrest of a suspect. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the allegations made by Vawda, and the investigation remains ongoing.