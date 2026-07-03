LHC chief justice nominates 11 lawyers for 10 vacant judges’ posts

LAHORE – Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Aalia Neelum, has forwarded the names of 11 senior and qualified lawyers to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment to 10 vacant judges’ positions at the court.

According to reports, the Judicial Commission had asked all its members, including the chief justice, to submit nominations by July 4 to fill the vacant posts.

The chief justice submitted a list of lawyers with strong professional credentials, integrity, and transparent records.

The nominees include Islamabad Prosecutor General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang, Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz, Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa, senior advocates Munawar Dogal and Shireen Imran.

The list also includes senior advocates Kashif Rajwana, Muhammad Ajmal, Usman G. Rashid Cheema, Khalid Ibn Aziz, and Aamir Ajam.

The Judicial Commission will review the nominations before making its final recommendations. If approved, the appointments will fill all 10 vacant judges’ positions at the Lahore High Court.