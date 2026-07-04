Murree Expressway extension to Muzaffarabad set to make Travel smooth across Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – The federal government approved extension of Murree Expressway by nearly 70 kilometers to Muzaffarabad, making travel faster between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan’s national motorway network.

The decision was taken during high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan. The meeting was attended by the federal secretary for communications, the NHA chairman, and senior officials, who reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects and outlined priorities for the coming fiscal year.

Once completed, the extension of the N-75 Murree Expressway is expected to transform travel between Islamabad, Murree, and Muzaffarabad by providing a quicker, safer, and more efficient route. The project is likely to benefit thousands of daily commuters, transporters, and tourists while improving access to one of the country’s most scenic regions.

For residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the new expressway link promises easier connectivity with major urban centers, potentially reducing travel time and improving access to essential services and economic opportunities. The improved road network is also expected to give a major boost to tourism by making trips to Muzaffarabad and surrounding hill destinations more convenient, particularly during peak holiday seasons.

Minister directed NHA to prioritize the completion of ongoing development schemes before launching new ones. He instructed the authority to focus on delivering 25 major infrastructure projects during the current fiscal year, emphasizing timely execution and efficient use of resources.

The communications minister also highlighted the strategic importance of several road projects in Balochistan, directing officials to accelerate work on the M-8 Motorway, the Hoshab–Awaran Road, and the Awaran–Nal project. According to the government, these projects are essential for improving regional connectivity, facilitating trade, and unlocking tourism potential in the province.

The proposed Murree-Muzaffarabad corridor is considered a strategically important route for tourism, commerce, and regional mobility. However, experts note that constructing a modern expressway through mountainous terrain will require advanced engineering, including slope stabilization, effective drainage systems, emergency response infrastructure, and long-term maintenance to ensure safe travel.

Murree Expressway extension could become one of Pakistan’s most significant road infrastructure projects in recent years. By strengthening links between AJK and the national highway network, the project has the potential to enhance tourism, improve regional economic integration, and provide safer, faster travel.