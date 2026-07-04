Relief for Homeowners as Punjab govt approves Interest-Free Housing Loans Up to Rs1 Million

LAHORE – After series of roof collapses and repeated reports of unsafe, deteriorating homes across Punjab, the provincial government announced major relief initiative aimed at helping vulnerable families rebuild and repair their houses. Under the expanded Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme, eligible homeowners will now be able to access interest-free loans of up to Rs1 million for home repairs and roof construction.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, with senior officials from the Housing Department, PHATA, and the Bank of Punjab in attendance.

Under the expanded initiative, eligible families will be able to obtain interest-free loans ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million for home repairs and roof construction. The financing will be processed through a dedicated e-portal under a transparent and low-cost mechanism.

Bilal Yasin said the programme, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is aimed at improving living conditions for low-income households by helping them restore damaged and unsafe homes.

Officials revealed that 170,000 families have already benefited from interest-free loans under the scheme, while the provincial government plans to extend the facility to another 100,000 families during the next fiscal year.

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme is the Punjab government’s flagship affordable housing initiative, targeting the construction of 100,000 houses and apartments across the province over the next four and a half years through three implementation models.

Authorities believe the initiative will not only improve housing conditions and reduce overcrowding and informal settlements but also create nearly 500,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing a significant boost to the province’s construction sector.

Punjab residents who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the programme’s official online portal. Successful applicants will receive interest-free financing of up to Rs1 million, repayable over seven years through affordable monthly instalments. Loan disbursements will be made in phases, while repayments from existing beneficiaries will be used to fund future applicants, ensuring the programme remains financially sustainable.