Ghee, cooking oil prices likely to surge by Rs150 per kg amid fuel price hike

ISLAMABAD – Amid expectations of another increase in petroleum prices, a significant rise in ghee and cooking oil prices is also being projected, adding to inflationary pressure on consumers.

According to the Banaspati Manufacturers Association, prices of ghee and cooking oil may increase by Rs100 to Rs150 per kilogram.

The association stated that rising petroleum costs have sharply increased production and transportation expenses for mills, making operations increasingly difficult.

The surge in fuel prices has led to an unbearable rise in overall costs, directly impacting the edible oil sector.

They urged the government to immediately form a committee to explore measures for controlling prices and providing relief to consumers.