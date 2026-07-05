Afghan Taliban’s Quadcopter Attack kills Three in South Waziristan

WANA – At least three people were killed and four others, including women and children, were injured in a quadcopter drone strike on a residential home in the Birmal area of South Waziristan.

The strike targeted house of local resident identified as Muhammad Gul, leaving multiple casualties among civilians. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Authorities blamed Fitna al-Khawarij for the deadly attack as the attack comes amid series of militants targeting civilian populations after intensified security operations in the region.

The continued targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children, shows that perpetrators are attacking not only state institutions but also residents. It further described the assault on a family home as an act intended to spread fear among local communities.

Officials said the incident shows heavy toll terrorism continues to inflict on civilians, stressing that attacks on residential areas and non-combatants violate humanitarian principles and cannot be justified under any religion or law.

Pakistani authorities urged local communities to reject any form of support or facilitation for militant groups and to cooperate with security forces in efforts to eliminate terrorism and improve civilian security in the region.