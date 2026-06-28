Child killed, woman injured in suspected drone strike in Bajaur

BAJAUR – A child was killed and a woman injured in a suspected drone strike in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local police.

Police said the alleged strike targeted the home of a man identified as Hayatullah in the Inam Khoro Chena Gai area of Mamond tehsil.

The suspected drone attack claimed the life of a nine-year-old child, while a woman sustained injuries.

The injured woman was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. No official statement has yet been issued regarding the reported incident.