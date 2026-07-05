Four Ajk Police Officers Kidnapped By Banned Action Committee Members In Rawalakot

MUZAFFARABAD – Four personnel of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Police were allegedly kidnapped in Rawalakot by members of a banned action committee, according to official sources.

Authorities claimed that the group resorted to violence after its protest sit-in in Rawalakot received little public support. Officials alleged that following the unsuccessful demonstration, members of the banned committee began taking the law into their own hands and attempting to create unrest.

Police identified the abducted officers as Selection Grade Constable Shahid Shafiq, Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Sagheer, Constable Muhammad Ishtiaq, and Constable Zeeshan Ishaq.

According to officials, the four officers were allegedly intercepted and abducted while travelling from their homes to Rawalakot to report for duty. They are reportedly still being held by members of the banned group.

Authorities further alleged that the same group had previously kidnapped an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), subjected him to severe torture, and was also involved in an attack on the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Police have not yet announced further details regarding efforts to recover the abducted officers.