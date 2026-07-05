Four killed, girl critically injured in suspected feud-related shooting in Balochistan

QUETTA – Four people were killed and a young girl was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Badwan area of Qila Abdullah district in Balochistan, in what police believe was the result of a longstanding personal feud.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Ubaidullah, Ziaullah, Aimal, and Muhammad Shahid. The injured girl, identified as Bibi Saniya, sustained serious injuries.

All victims were initially taken to the Trauma Centre at Mezai Adda, where doctors pronounced the four men dead. Bibi Saniya was later referred to Quetta for advanced medical treatment. After post-mortem examinations and legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their families.

Following the incident, grieving relatives staged a sit-in protest with the victims’ bodies on the Quetta-Chaman Highway, demanding justice. The protest severely disrupted traffic until Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Munawar Hussain Magsi and other senior civil and police officials negotiated with the demonstrators. After prolonged talks, the protesters agreed to reopen the highway.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the attack stemmed from an old rivalry. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects, while additional security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The victims’ families have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment under the law. The district administration assured them that the case would be investigated on merit and that those involved would be brought to justice.

Local tribal elders and political leaders also condemned the incident, calling for the peaceful resolution of tribal disputes and greater protection for innocent civilians. The attack has once again highlighted the deadly impact of longstanding tribal feuds in remote parts of Balochistan.