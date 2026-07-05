PAF Group Captain Asim Tariq shot dead in bid to stop girl’s kidnapping in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A daring attempt to protect a stranger ended in tragedy as a Pakistan Air Force Group Captain lost his life after stepping in to stop a suspected kidnapping in the capital city.

As per available information, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain suffered gunshot wounds in broad daylight in Islamabad on Saturday after reportedly attempting to stop what appeared to be a kidnapping of a young woman, prompting a police investigation and search for the armed suspects.

The deceased came under gun attack near Islamabad’s Shaheen Chowk, opposite Air University and Bahria University, within the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

اسلام آباد، شاہین چوک

لڑکی کو زبردستی گاڑی میں بٹھانے والے ملزم کو روکنے پر فائرنگ، بیچ بچاؤ کرانے والے PAF کے گروپ کیپٹن عاصم طارق جاں بحق۔ ملزم گاڑی سمیت فرار، پولیس کی کارروائی جاری۔ pic.twitter.com/PTqAfTBiHY — Zahid Iqbal (زاہد اقبال) (@KhanZahid_Iqbal) July 5, 2026

The senior PAF officer noticed man allegedly trying to force young woman into a vehicle. As he stepped in to intervene, one of the suspects reportedly opened fire, critically injuring the officer before fleeing the scene with his accomplices. Group Captain Asim Tariq succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His body was later shifted to PAF Hospital Unit-II to complete medico-legal formalities.

Police teams, including officers from Margalla Police Station, rushed to the crime scene, secured the area, and began collecting forensic evidence while launching a full-scale investigation into the deadly attack. A woman identified as Nimra, who was present during the incident, has been taken into protective custody for questioning as investigators work to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine exactly what led to the fatal shooting.

The suspected gunman and others accompanying him managed to escape in a vehicle before law enforcement personnel arrived, prompting Islamabad Police to launch an extensive search operation across the capital. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, recording eyewitness statements, and analyzing forensic evidence to identify the suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have not yet officially confirmed whether the shooting was directly linked to an attempted abduction or disclosed a motive behind the attack as the investigation is underway, and further details will be shared as more evidence emerges.

The killing of serving Pakistan Air Force officer in heart of federal capital sent shockwaves across social media, raising fresh concerns over public safety as police intensify efforts to bring those responsible to justice.