PAF Group Captain Asim’s killer arrested after fatal shooting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A suspect accused of killing a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain has been arrested following a swift police operation, according to media reports.

The suspect, identified as Saad, has reportedly been taken into custody and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation as investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The incident took place on Sunday on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue, where PAF Group Captain Asim was travelling when he allegedly witnessed a woman being forced to accompany a motorcyclist against her will. According to police, the officer stopped his vehicle and intervened to help the woman.

During the confrontation, the woman reportedly managed to move to the other side of the officer’s vehicle, while an argument broke out between Group Captain Asim and the suspect. Police said the suspect then allegedly opened fire, critically injuring the officer, who died at the scene before emergency responders could save him.

The incident sparked widespread grief and praise for the PAF officer, who was widely described as having lost his life while trying to protect a stranger.

With the arrest of the main suspect, investigators are now focusing on establishing the motive, reconstructing the sequence of events, and completing the legal process. Authorities have not yet released further details from the ongoing interrogation.