Pakistan civil-military leaders honor Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed on Martyrdom Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan marked 27th martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, with the country’s top civilian and military leadership paying rich tribute to his courage, unwavering resolve, and ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remmebred Captain Colonel Sher Khan’s unmatched bravery as timeless symbol of patriotism and devotion to the motherland. “The defense of Pakistan is a sacred duty, and the sacrifices of our brave sons continue to safeguard the country’s peace, sovereignty, and independence,” the prime minister said, honoring the fallen war hero’s enduring legacy.

Pakistan’s military leadership including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu joined the nation in commemorating the decorated soldier’s supreme sacrifice.

ISPR said Captain Colonel Sher Khan’s legacy speaks of exceptional courage, fearless leadership, and unwavering determination during the 1999 Kargil War. Fighting from the frontlines under extremely challenging conditions, he led his troops with remarkable valor, confronted enemy forces head-on, and embraced martyrdom while upholding the highest traditions of the Pakistan Army.

His sacrifice continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis, serving as a powerful symbol of patriotism, resilience, and commitment to defending the nation. His story of courage and selflessness remains a source of inspiration for young Pakistanis who aspire to serve the country.