Railway increases fares for Lahore–Rawalpindi trains

LAHORE – Fares of railcar trains running between Lahore and Rawalpindi have been increased.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, fares of the Subak Kharam and Subak Raftar railcars have been raised, effective from today.

The spokesperson stated that fares have been increased by Rs.150 to Rs.250, and passengers will now be provided refreshments in return for the higher fare.

He added that the new fares are Rs.2,500 for AC Parlor, Rs.2,250 for AC Business, Rs.2,100 for AC Standard, and Rs.1,300 for Economy Class.