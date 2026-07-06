After Crypto Extortion Case, Raza Dar named in another FIR over ‘Hit-and-Run’

LAHORE – Amid a high-profile crypto extortion and kidnapping case, the scion of political bigwig Raza Dar has been named in another FIR. This time, he is facing allegations of a hit-and-run incident in Lahore, where a citizen claims his vehicle suffered Rs300,000 in damages after being struck by a car allegedly linked to Dar.

Raza Dar continues to face fresh legal trouble after another criminal case was registered against him at Cantt Police Station, Lahore, over allegations of a hit-and-run accident that reportedly caused Rs3Lac worth of damage to a citizen’s car.

According to FIR, complainant Muhammad Usman alleged that the incident took place on July 1 at around 7:45 PM near Toyota Motors on Airport Road. Usman said that he was driving his Nissan Lux from Tin Garden to Bhatta Chowk when a vehicle allegedly linked to Raza Dar collided with the rear of his car.

The complainant claimed the impact severely damaged his vehicle, including the trunk, rear bumper, right taillight, spare wheel compartment, and other rear components, with estimated losses totaling around Rs300,000.

Usman alleged that the driver managed to escape the scene immediately after the hitting without stopping or assuring compensation. In his complaint, he urged police to take legal action against the accused and ensure compensation for the damage caused to his vehicle.

After initial review, South Cantt Police registered an FIR under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (rash and negligent driving) and Section 427 (causing damage).

Crypto Extortion Case and Kidnapping

Punjab government ordered police to investigate kidnapping and alleged gang rape of two foreign women strictly on merit after it emerged that one of the accused is reportedly related to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The victims, Dutch national and a Venezuelan national, were rescued from Lahore’s DHA after an emergency call from Spain alerted Pakistani authorities. Police allege the women were lured to Pakistan by Ahmad Raza Dar, whom they had met in Singapore in 2025.

According to investigators, Ahmad Raza Dar, Sikandar Aziz Khan, Hassan Raza, and Sajid Ali abducted the women on June 29, demanded $1.5 million in ransom, and repeatedly sexually assaulted them during their captivity.

Police used CCTV footage to trace the suspects and rescued the women within two hours. All four accused have been placed on five-day physical remand, while forensic samples have been collected for DNA testing. Authorities say the investigation will continue without any preferential treatment despite the alleged political connection.