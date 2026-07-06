Army top brass reaffirms commitment to defending Pakistan against terrorism, hybrid warfare

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan’s top military leadership reviewed the country’s security situation and reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism, countering hybrid threats, and protecting national interests.

According to the ISPR, the conference began with prayers for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians, with participants paying tribute to their sacrifices and describing them as the foundation of Pakistan’s security, unity, and resilience. The forum also expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the armed forces.

The military leadership voiced serious concern over the alleged use of territory controlled by the Afghan Taliban by India-backed militant groups, including Fitna al Khawarij (FAK) and Fitna al Hindustan (FAH), to launch attacks inside Pakistan. The forum said lasting regional peace depends on preventing Afghan territory from being used by such groups and asserted that Pakistan has the right to defend its citizens through intelligence-based operations conducted under Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq.

The forum also stressed the need to strengthen governance in unrest-hit areas by improving public services and welfare while dismantling the alleged nexus between terrorism and criminal networks operating under political patronage.

Reviewing the regional security environment, the commanders said that following what they described as Pakistan’s decisive success in “Mark-e-Haq,” hostile elements had increasingly turned to externally backed hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns to create instability. The forum condemned the alleged state sponsorship, financing, and facilitation of proxy groups, vowing to respond firmly to any attempts to destabilize the country.

The conference appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote dialogue, de-escalation, and regional stability, reaffirming the country’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, adherence to international law, and greater regional cooperation.

The forum also discussed India’s statements regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, reiterating its support for the National Security Committee’s directives issued on April 24, 2025. It pledged to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s rightful share of water in accordance with government policy.

Addressing the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the commanders condemned what they described as ongoing human rights violations and demographic changes in the disputed territory.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri people, the forum said lasting regional peace depends on granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Asim Munir directed military commanders to accelerate the implementation of the armed forces’ multi-domain transformation plan in response to the evolving nature of warfare. He also instructed them to maintain the highest levels of vigilance, operational readiness, and professionalism to effectively counter conventional, sub-conventional, and hybrid threats while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.