Atc Sends Suspect In Group Captain Murder Case To Jail For Identification Parade

ISLAMABAD – An important development has emerged in the murder case of Group Captain Shaheed Asim Tariq, as an Anti-Terrorism Court has ordered the main suspect, Saad Abbasi, to be sent to jail for a 14-day identification parade.

The case was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain. During the hearing, Prosecutor Raja Naveed and the investigating officer appeared before the court, while police presented the accused under strict security arrangements.

The court directed that the suspect be transferred to jail for the identification parade and ordered that a report be submitted upon its completion. The accused has been ordered to be presented before the court again on July 20.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer stated that Saad Abbasi needed to be sent for identification. Prosecutor Rana Naveed informed the court that there are also two eyewitnesses in the case.

Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain asked the accused, “Why did you do this?” Saad Abbasi replied that he was with a girl and that another man had come and disturbed them. The judge remarked, “Disturbed you? Were you doing something good that he disturbed you?”

According to police, the murder case of Group Captain Shaheed Asim Tariq was registered at Margalla Police Station under serious charges of murder and anti-terrorism provisions on the complaint of the Commandant of Air Headquarters.

According to the FIR, the accused was allegedly harassing a woman when Group Captain Asim Tariq intervened and stopped him from carrying out the unlawful act. The suspect allegedly threatened the officer, fled the scene on a motorcycle, then made a U-turn, returned, and opened fire near the Group Captain’s vehicle, resulting in his martyrdom.

Police said further investigation is underway and that the probe will progress further after the completion of the identification parade.