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Boy dies after altercation during football match at Punjab University

By Our Correspondent
9:43 am | Jul 6, 2026
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LAHORE – A boy died after suffering a serious head injury during an altercation that erupted while a football game was being played at the grounds of Punjab University.

Police the deceased was identified as Rehan Gul, the son of Punjab University officer Muhammad Yaqoob. He sustained a severe head injury during the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

A spokesperson for Punjab University stated that Rehan Gul was not a regular student of the institution.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and said efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved. Further inquiries are continuing.

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