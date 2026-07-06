IHC bench hearing petition against Bahria Town property auction dissolved

ISLAMABAD – A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) hearing a petition against the auction notice of Bahria Town properties was dissolved ahead of the hearing, with the case file being forwarded to Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already issued notices for the auction of five Bahria Town properties, scheduled for July 7.

During the proceedings, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir noted that he had previously heard the matter in an intra-court appeal. He also questioned whether a writ petition had been filed earlier in the case.

Lawyers representing the petitioner informed the court that an earlier writ had been decided by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar. The NAB prosecutor stated that he would assist the court if directed.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir further inquired about the filing of an intra-court appeal, to which the NAB prosecutor responded that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and involved similar requests. He added that a division bench of the Islamabad High Court had already rejected a related plea.

The court was also informed that Chief Justice Yahya Afridi had recused himself from hearing the case concerning the auction of Bahria Town properties.

Observing the circumstances, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir remarked that since the Chief Justice was available, the matter should be fixed before him. He directed that the file be sent to the Chief Justice, noting that it would be appropriate for him to hear the case given his prior involvement.