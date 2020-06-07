one dead as 5-storey residential building collapses in Karachi
Web Desk
08:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
one dead as 5-storey residential building collapses in Karachi
Share

KARACHI -  A five-storey building, each floor comprising five residential units (flats), collapsed at a congested locality in old town Lyari here Sunday evening.

Body of a 50 year old woman could be retrieved from the site while some more are also feared to be trapped under the debris, Mohammad Musa, a volunteer involved in rescue work told APP.

According to available details the structure, located in lane number three, Liaqut Colony, Khadda Market, Lyari was no more than 25 to 30 years old, however, had developed cracks during past few months, raising concern among many in the area.

"The emerging situation and the fact that some of the inhabitants even felt tremors compelled most of the families to vacate the building," said Abdul Razzaq a senior citizen belonging to the area.

Mentioning that different families owned the flats, he said most of them decided to leave their dwellings and were in process of the same.

"Not many were there at the time of incident but a few collecting their belongings," he said.

Area residents engaged in rescue work on self help basis complained that the matter was reported to the Karachi Building Control Authority (KBCA), more than a month, as it had put at risk many of the structures next to the collapsed building.

They also took exception to the fact that no relief work had been initiated by the authorities and there is every possibility that many who otherwise could be saved have been denied of the opportunity.

Representatives of Karachi administration, particularly those from district South mentioned that the building located in narrow lane has made almost impossible the transportation of gadgets to the site.

Vounteers belonging to Edhi Foundation and Cheepa Services, soon followed by Pakistan Rangers - Sindh personnel, were the first to arrive there and help the area people.

Mayor of Karachi, Syed Wasim Akhter also reached at the site to supervise the rescue work.

More From This Category
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests ...
11:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, ...
10:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Pakistan decides to strictly monitor SOPs issued ...
09:47 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
PM Imran directs to reduce non-development ...
08:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan ...
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ...
10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus
11:26 AM | 8 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr