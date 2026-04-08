PM felicitates Iranian President on Ceasefire; Pezeshkian confirms participation in Islamabad talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a cordial telephone conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on the recent ceasefire.

During the call, the Iranian President confirmed Tehran’s participation in the upcoming Islamabad talks with Washington, highlighting Pakistan’s growing role in regional diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Sharif reportedly held a 45-minute telephone conversation with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. The discussion, described by as warm, friendly, and highly constructive, covered major regional developments and the future of peace efforts.

During call, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Pezeshkian on the recent ceasefire, praising the wisdom and foresight of the Iranian leadership for agreeing to halt tensions. The Pakistani premier highlighted how this decision could open the door to stability and dialogue in the region.

Both sides shed light on upcoming negotiations between Iran and the US, scheduled to take place later this week in Islamabad. The leaders discussed the formal start of these talks, which could mark a major diplomatic milestone for the region.

Sharif also praised Iran’s decision to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, thanking the Iranian leadership for the move that could help stabilize global energy routes and ease international tensions.

The premier conveyed his deep respect for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, acknowledging his leadership role in the developments leading toward the ceasefire.

President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan’s leadership for its diplomatic efforts in helping facilitate the temporary Iran–US ceasefire. He also expressed good wishes for the people of Pakistan and officially confirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations in Islamabad.

As the conversation concluded, both leaders agreed to maintain close contact and coordination, signaling a potentially crucial role for Pakistan in regional diplomacy and conflict resolution.