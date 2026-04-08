Two‑Day Holiday in Islamabad on April 9, 10 for US‑Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in federal capital Islamabad declared 2-day holiday on April 9 and 10, giving residents a rare long weekend as the city prepares to host the landmark US-Iran peace talks this Friday.

The decision comes as authorities aim to ensure seamless logistics, airtight security, and minimal disruption for citizens during this unprecedented international gathering.

Islamabad April 9-10 Holiday

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X that a ceasefire has been agreed ahead of the talks, confirming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has recommitted to participating. The Prime Minister also lauded Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace, underscoring Islamabad’s critical position on the global diplomatic stage.

The capital is on high alert. Islamabad Police have announced major traffic diversions on the Srinagar Highway to accommodate foreign delegations. Commuters are urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow all official guidance. Updates will be provided in real time via the Traffic Police’s WhatsApp channel and social media.

The talks are expected to be attended by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, leading Iran’s delegation, while US Vice President JD Vance is likely to head the American side. Sources suggest that the Pakistan Army may take control of security in the red zone, supported by a sophisticated three-tiered system to ensure the safety of participants and smooth proceedings.

With the city-wide holiday in effect, Islamabad residents will have the chance to witness a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, stay informed, and travel safely amidst heightened security measures. Officials say this is more than just a diplomatic event—it’s a demonstration of Pakistan’s role as a facilitator of peace on the global stage.