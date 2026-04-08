Islamabad to host US-Iran talks on April 10 for final agreement

ISLAMABAD – Iran and the United States have confirmed that further negotiations will be held in Islamabad on April 10, aiming to finalize a ceasefire agreement.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council stated that Tehran has sent a ten-point proposal to Washington through Pakistan, which will form the basis of the upcoming talks.

US media outlets, including CNN, reported that the Trump administration is preparing to engage with Iranian officials in Islamabad.

Key American representatives in the discussions may include Vice President J.D. Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff. Vance, currently in Hungary, may adjust his schedule to participate in the Islamabad meeting. Pakistani mediators are also expected to play a role in facilitating the talks.

The Iranian council described the current ceasefire as a success and indicated that the negotiation points include conditions for lifting sanctions and restoring frozen Iranian assets abroad.

Tehran is presenting this development as a major achievement, emphasizing that it has not retreated from its demands despite intense US pressure.

President Donald Trump stated that the United States has received Iran’s ten-point proposal and considers it a viable foundation for dialogue.

He added that both countries are close to reaching a long-term, definitive peace agreement, noting that consensus has been achieved on several key points of past disagreement.