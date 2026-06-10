Pakistan to launch zip line, cable car and chair lift services at major airports

KARACHI – The Pakistan Airports Authority has made a major announcement for passengers, deciding to install chair lifts, cable cars, and zip lines at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports.

Passengers will be provided the facility of zip line, cable car, and chair lift from the terminal building to the car parking area. The commercial wing of the Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a tender.

The commercial department of PAA has invited applications from interested companies, and applications have been directed to be sent to the Director Commercial, PAA Headquarters Karachi.

PAA officials say that the purpose of the facility is to save passengers’ time along with providing entertainment.