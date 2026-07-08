Lahore man rapes 20-year-old woman over fake job promise, tuition fee offer

LAHORE – Police in Lahore have arrested a man accused of raping a 20-year-old woman after allegedly luring her with a false promise of employment.

According to police, the suspect contacted the woman on the pretext of providing her with a job and called her to a house.

Investigators said the suspect also allegedly offered to cover her academy expenses to gain her trust.

Police officials said the woman was alone with the suspect when she arrived at the location, where the alleged incident took place.

A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Mujahid Khan, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Earlier this year, a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Lahore’s Kahna area, with police arresting the suspect shortly after the incident.

According to police sources, the victim had gone to a nearby tandoor to buy bread when the suspect, identified as Zeeshan, allegedly abducted her and took her to an undisclosed location where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Police launched an immediate investigation after receiving the report, obtained CCTV footage from the area, identified the suspect and arrested him.

Model Town SP Asad Ali said CCTV footage also captured the suspect fleeing the scene. He added that prompt action was taken following a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The officer said a case had been registered against the suspect, and the investigation had been handed over to the Gender Cell. He stressed that those involved in the exploitation of women would not be shown any leniency.