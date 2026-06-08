BankIslami partners with WWF Pakistan for Mangrove Plantation Drive on World Environment Day

KARACHI – BankIslami partnered with WWF Pakistan to mark World Environment Day with a mangrove plantation, beach cleaning, and coastal conservation awareness drive at WWF’s Wetland Centre along Karachi’s coastline.

The initiative was held as part of BankIslami’s ongoing environmental commitment under its Green Office Certification, which promotes sustainable and responsible operational practices including carbon footprint reduction, water conservation, and energy efficiency.

During the activity, BankIslami employees planted Avicennia mangrove saplings, a key coastal species known for protecting shorelines from erosion and supporting marine biodiversity. The drive also included a beach cleanup campaign aimed at preserving the fragile coastal ecosystem.

WWF Pakistan experts briefed participants on the ecological importance of mangrove forests, their role in sustaining marine life, and the growing threats posed by water pollution—particularly to species such as green turtles inhabiting Pakistan’s coastal waters.

A detailed awareness session was also conducted highlighting different mangrove species and their environmental benefits, reinforcing the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts.

The event was attended by senior leadership from BankIslami, including Chief Operations Officer Sohail Sikandar, Chief Risk Officer Sajjad Qureshi, Chief Digital Officer Waqas Anis, Chief Internal Auditor Amir Zaidi, Group Head of Admin Wajid Junejo, and Group Head of Operations Muzammil Aslam, along with other executives and staff members.

BankIslami President & CEO Rizwan Ata said the initiative reflects the bank’s broader vision of responsible banking beyond financial services.

“True prosperity for our communities and our nation can only be achieved through a future that is green, sustainable, and resilient,” he said. “Our responsibility has always extended beyond banking. Partnering with WWF Pakistan on World Environment Day is our commitment to put that purpose in action.”

As an active partner of WWF Pakistan, BankIslami reiterated its commitment to strengthening environmental responsibility across its operations and contributing to broader national sustainability goals.

The collaboration highlights growing corporate engagement in Pakistan’s environmental protection efforts, particularly in safeguarding coastal ecosystems that are vital for biodiversity, climate resilience, and local livelihoods