Karachi to get Billion Dollar Saudi-Backed Crypto and Smart Port Hub

KARACHI – Karachi’s waterfront set for transformation as stretch of port-owned land will evolve into thriving hub of innovation, digital finance, and global commerce amid partnership between Pakistani and Saudi investors.

KSA investors joined hands with Pakistani partners to explore creation of sprawling cryptocurrency and blockchain zone in port city, alongside digital banking hub, smart port infrastructure, luxury real estate developments, and major healthcare and education facilities.

The initiative took shape after signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Saudi Business Council–Najd Gateway Holding Company, Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited, and the Pakistan Corporate Consortium.

The proposed development will cover around 140 acres of prime KPT-owned land on Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan Road, with plans to transform site into modern commercial and maritime district capable of attracting regional and international investors.

The South Asian nation advances efforts to regulate digital assets and cryptocurrency trading. The project also envisions a digital banking park, Islamic finance center, and specialized banking facilities, positioning the area as a potential hub for financial innovation.

Plans include marine technology and logistics zone, smart port integration systems, digital customs services, and maritime software development projects aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s shipping and port operations.

Officials outlined broader vision for waterfront that includes international-standard hospitals, a medical university, a maritime and trade law school, luxury hotels, skyscrapers, corporate headquarters, and a large convention center. If realized, the project could significantly reshape Karachi’s coastal landscape and create thousands of jobs across multiple sectors.

The announcement comes during visit of Saudi delegation to Pakistan, where authorities have also presented proposals for an oil refinery at Gwadar Port and the establishment of strategic oil storage facilities.

Officials said all legal and regulatory requirements would be fulfilled before development work begins, emphasizing that the project is designed to attract investment, boost economic activity, and support urban renewal along Karachi’s waterfront.

The proposed crypto-focused district emerges at time when global competition for digital finance and blockchain investment is intensifying. Supporters believe the project could help position Pakistan as a regional destination for technology-driven capital, while also strengthening ties with Gulf investors.

If plans move beyond proposal stage, Karachi could soon witness the rise of one of South Asia’s largest integrated waterfront developments, combining cryptocurrency, digital banking, smart ports, energy, education, healthcare, and luxury real estate within a single mega project.