PM Shehbaz orders Quick-Speed Framework for Crypto, Virtual Assets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed quick rollout of comprehensive regulatory framework for virtual assets in Pakistan in line with international standards and strengthening the digital economy.

The directive came during a high-level meeting in Lahore with State Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), Bilal Bin Saqib, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

لاہور: یکم مئی، 2026. وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے وزیر مملکت اور چیئرمین پاکستان ورچوئل ایسیٹس ریگولیٹری اتھارٹی بلال بن ثاقب کی ملاقات ہوئی. وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے ہدیات کی کہ پاکستان میں ڈیجیٹل معیشت کے فروغ اور سرمایہ کاروں کے اعتماد میں اضافے کیلئے ورچوئل اثاثہ جات… pic.twitter.com/nEngUkqiaZ — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) May 1, 2026

The premier stressed that Pakistan must urgently put in place a strong, effective framework for virtual assets, ensuring it is fully functional without delay. He linked the move directly to broader economic goals, including expanding the digital economy and attracting investment through clearer regulatory certainty.

A key focus of the meeting was human capital development. The prime minister directed that special emphasis be placed on training young people in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and digital finance, so Pakistan’s workforce can be aligned with global technological shifts and future economic demands.

PVARA chairman informed PM Sharif that the authority is transitioning into a fully operational regulator. He also highlighted the launch of a regulatory sandbox designed to test and refine new financial technologies in a controlled environment.

Officials further briefed that innovation is being introduced in areas such as AI-powered payment systems and regulated virtual asset services. Work is also underway to modernize national institutions, strengthen the workforce, and prepare the regulatory ecosystem for what is being described as the next wave of economic transformation.

This development comes amid major policy shift earlier this month when the State Bank of Pakistan announced the Virtual Assets Act 2026, effectively legalising and encouraging the use of virtual assets. Under the law, PVARA has been established as the statutory authority responsible for licensing, regulating, supervising, and overseeing all virtual asset activities in the country.