COAS Bajwa pays tribute to Pakistani women for pivotal role in nation building
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:31 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
COAS Bajwa pays tribute to Pakistani women for pivotal role in nation building
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid tribute to the women of the country for their pivotal role in nation building.

According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS, "Our tribute to all women of Pakistan, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society.

Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs' families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation."

More From This Category
PM Imran allows PTM's Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir ...
10:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Pakistan reports another case of Coronavirus
08:41 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
COAS Bajwa pays tribute to Pakistani women for ...
08:31 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Sustainable development linked to equal ...
03:57 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
China to dispatch first batch of supplies to help ...
03:54 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 worldwide: WHO
02:07 PM | 8 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr