COAS Bajwa pays tribute to Pakistani women for pivotal role in nation building
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid tribute to the women of the country for their pivotal role in nation building.
According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS, "Our tribute to all women of Pakistan, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society.
“Our tribute to all women of 🇵🇰, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society. Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation.” COAS#OurWomenOurPride— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 8, 2020
Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs' families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation."
- Maldives confirms first Coronavirus cases12:23 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran allows PTM's Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to visit Kabul10:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
- PSL 2020 — Match 23: Lahore Qalandars thrash Karachi Kings in ...10:18 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
-
- India: Manmohan Singh calls for withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment ...08:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
- Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are “real feminists”03:57 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan bids farewell to the showbiz industry02:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March slogans01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019