Lahore weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting dry conditions in most parts of the country including the provincial capital.

Lahore Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of rain in Lahore or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 34°C, humidity remains at 51 percent. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 205, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.