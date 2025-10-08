Lhc Grants Bail To Pti Leader Ejaz Chaudhry In May 9 Cases

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has granted bail to PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry in three cases related to the May 9 riots and arson incidents.

According to reports, the court announced the reserved verdict on Ejaz Chaudhry’s bail petitions filed in the three cases.

The two-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, approved bail in all three cases.

Ejaz Chaudhry’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, argued that his client was accused in three cases, including the burning of the PML-N office and a container in Gulberg.

He further stated that the trial court had not properly assessed the facts, while the PTI founder had already been granted bail in the same cases.