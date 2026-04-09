Class 8 Lahore Board Annual Result 2026 – Check by Roll Number

Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2026 has been officially announced and students who appeared in the PECTAA middle exams can now check their results instantly Online.

Class 8 Board Results Online

By Roll Number

Students can Check Results HERE, enter their roll number, and click Search to view the full result card. The detailed result includes:

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Pass/Fail status

Students can also download or print their results for records. By SMS (No Internet Required)

For students without internet access, sending the roll number to Board and will check total marks within minutes. SMS charges apply, and only overall marks are displayed.

By Name

If a student has forgotten their roll number, they can search using their full name along with their school or district. Correct spelling is crucial to ensure accurate results. Via Gazette

The Rawalpindi Board Gazette can be downloaded in PDF format. Students can press Ctrl + F, enter their roll number or name, and quickly locate their results.

Punjab Boards Result 2026

All Punjab boards are announcing results simultaneously to ensure transparency and fairness: