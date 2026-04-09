Punjab residents can now file reports via new police mobile app

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated the Punjab Police Pakistan App, a new digital platform designed to make it easier for citizens to report lost important documents from home.

Through this app, residents can now register the loss of ID cards, passports, and other critical papers without visiting a police station or service center.

Once a report is submitted via the app, the First Information Report (FIR) will also be delivered directly to the user at home.

Expressing satisfaction with the launch, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that providing citizens with convenience through modern technology is a top government priority.

She added that the app will not only save time and resources but also ensure prompt and transparent services for the public, contributing to Punjab’s progress and modernization.