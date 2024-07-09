BISE Faisalabad Matric Class 10 Result 2024 - Check result by your roll number

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad has announced 2024 Matriculation Class 10 Exam Results today on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

BISE Faisalabad Class 10 Result 2024

Bise Faisalabad matric candidates can check the results here

Check BISE Faisalabad Matric Result 2024

BISE Faisalabad Matric Result 2024 Gazette

The Gazette of Faisalabad Board will be available here at Daily Pakistan site soon after the announcement of results.

Check BISE Faisalabad Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800240.

All Punjab boards including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today on Tuesday.

More Updates to follow...