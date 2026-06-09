Budget 2026-27 coming on June 12: Here’s what to expect this year

ISLAMABAD – Budget 2026-27 is around the corner and all eyes are on economic announcement with the government moving to convene both houses of Parliament.

As anticipation builds among taxpayers, businesses, salaried workers and investors, a summary has been sent to President seeking formal summoning of separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate, setting stage for budget 2026 announcement.

Senate is expected to meet on June 10 at 4:00 PM, followed by National Assembly session at 5:00 PM the same day. The meetings will mark the beginning of formal parliamentary proceedings before the unveiling of the government’s financial roadmap for the next fiscal year.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the Federal Budget 2026-27 in the National Assembly on June 12, outlining the government’s plans for taxation, spending, development projects and economic management at a time when millions of Pakistanis are grappling with inflationary pressures and rising living costs.

Behind the scenes, policymakers are finalizing budget proposals amid intense discussions over revenue targets, fiscal reforms and measures aimed at stabilizing the economy. The upcoming parliamentary sessions are expected to feature key consultations on the country’s economic outlook, budget priorities and development agenda for the next financial year.

The budget announcement is being keenly watched by every segment of society, from salaried employees awaiting tax relief to businesses seeking policy certainty and consumers hoping for measures that could ease financial strain.

Budget 2026-27

The budget likely to have total outlay of around Rs17.1 trillion, and despite the massive size, the government’s room to maneuver remains constrained by debt servicing obligations, IMF conditions and the need to maintain fiscal discipline.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is expected to be assigned an ambitious tax collection target of Rs15.264 trillion, higher than this year’s revised collection of roughly Rs13.4 trillion. To bridge the gap, authorities are expected to intensify enforcement, widen the tax net and bring more retailers and undocumented sectors into the formal economy.

Budget 2026-27 Expected Figures Total Budget Size Around Rs17.1 trillion FBR Revenue Target Rs15.264 trillion GDP Growth Target 4% – 4.1% Average Inflation Target 8.4% Primary Surplus Target Around 2% of GDP or higher Federal PSDP Allocation Rs1.1 – Rs1.3 trillion Total National Development Spending Around Rs4.7 trillion Government Employees Salary Increase 7-10% (expected) Conveyance Allowance Increase under discussion Ad Hoc Relief Allowances Possible merger into basic pay Income Tax Relief Possible revision of tax slabs/thresholds Real Estate Sector Possible relief for tax filers Solar Panels No major tax increase expected Fertilizer Sector No major tax increase expected Import Taxes Possible adjustments Petroleum Levy Possible increase Super Tax Relief demands under review Agriculture Support Expected priority sector

Sharif led government is targeting GDP growth of around 4 to 4.1 percent for next fiscal year, nearly double the estimated growth recorded in FY2025. Officials are banking on lower inflation, improved investor confidence and gradual recovery in industrial and agricultural activity to achieve the target. Inflation is projected to average around 8.4 percent during FY2026-27. While this would offer some breathing space to households battered by years of soaring prices, many essential commodities remain significantly more expensive than they were before the recent inflation crisis.

For millions of government employees, the budget is expected to bring some relief as there is salary increase ranging between 7-10 under consideration, alongside possible revisions to income tax slabs for salaried individuals. Pensioners may also receive a modest increase, while proposals to raise conveyance allowances and merge some ad hoc allowances into basic pay are reportedly being reviewed.

Tax relief for the salaried class has become one of the most closely watched aspects of the budget after years of rising deductions and stagnant incomes. Whether the government can provide meaningful relief without jeopardizing revenue targets remains a key question.

Development spending is expected to remain a priority, though within tight fiscal limits. The federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is likely to be allocated between Rs1.1 trillion and Rs1.3 trillion. Combined federal and provincial development spending could approach Rs4.7 trillion, although final figures may change after consultations with provincial governments and the National Economic Council.

Officials have also indicated that job creation, agricultural support and targeted infrastructure projects will be among the government’s major priorities. Some projections suggest plans aimed at generating up to two million jobs, although experts caution that achieving such targets will depend heavily on private sector investment and economic growth.

For businesses, the budget may offer a mixed picture. The government is reportedly considering measures to broaden the tax base through simplified schemes for small traders while also examining requests from industry for relief on taxes such as the super tax. Real estate stakeholders are also hoping for incentives aimed at documented taxpayers and investors.

Major tax increases on solar panels and fertilizers are not currently expected, offering some reassurance to consumers and farmers. However, adjustments to import-related taxes and the petroleum levy remain possibilities as the government searches for additional revenue sources.

Despite discussions around relief, economists expect debt servicing and defence expenditures to continue consuming a large portion of government spending. Interest payments alone are likely to remain the single biggest expenditure item, limiting the government’s ability to introduce broad-based subsidies or large-scale welfare measures.