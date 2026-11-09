Lahore emerges as world’s most polluted city as AQI reaches 600

Lahore has once again been ranked the world’s most polluted city, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming level of 519, as air pollution continues to deteriorate across the provincial capital.

The worsening air quality has been attributed in part to Diwali fireworks across the border, with concerns that pollution levels and smog intensity could increase further over the coming days.

Several areas of Lahore recorded extremely high pollution levels, raising serious concerns about the city’s environmental conditions.

Gulberg II recorded the highest AQI at 898, followed by Paragon City at 862 and Gulberg III at 754.

Other areas also experienced hazardous air quality. AQI levels reached 712 in Iqbal Town, 609 in Chaman Park and 535 along Burki Road.

Meanwhile, Model Town recorded an AQI of 513, while the readings stood at 469 in Askari 10, 453 on Bedian Road and 410 in DHA Phase 5.

The alarming pollution levels have heightened concerns over public health, particularly as forecasts suggest that smog conditions could become more severe in the coming days.

Residents have been urged to take precautionary measures to limit their exposure to polluted air as Lahore continues to face deteriorating environmental conditions.