Pakistan Army's retaliatory firing inflicts heavy losses on Indian forces
11:58 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI - A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday as the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LOC) in Bedori Sector targeting Pakistan army posts and civil population.
The Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian troops CFV and there were reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material.
During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced martyrdom, an ISPR press release.
- Saudi-led coalition forces destroys Houthi drone12:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Two girls drowned, several missing after flood victims' boat turn ...11:36 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Woman gang-raped, robbed after car ran out of petrol on ...11:22 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- China nominates Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan10:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian army unprovoked CFV along LoC09:43 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka Sharma in recent makeover
04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' controversial ...03:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Sick of this Ertuğrul debate: Sonya Hussyn02:50 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Noman Ijaz slammed for shamelessly admitting that he's an unfaithful ...02:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020