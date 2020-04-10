‘Salaat-u-Tauba’ to seek Allah's forgiveness to be offered after Jumma prayer today

ISLAMABAD - A special prayer " Salaat-u-Tauba' to seek Allah's forgiveness will be offered today at Aiwan-e-Sadr after Jumma prayer with extremely limited gathering.

This was decided during a meeting of President Dr Arif Alvif with a delegation of Council of Islamic Ideology, led by Dr. Qibla Ayaz in Islamabad.

The meeting further decided that Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, will deliver Jumma Khutba, which will be telecast Live.

Speaking on the occasion, Ulema gave various suggestions to deal with the prevailing situation and urged people to resort to Almighty Allah to seek His blessing by offering two rakaat Salaat-u-Tauba at their homes today.

They advised the people to seek forgiveness and repentance in individual prayers, which can help save the humanity from the current catastrophe, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the Ulema to play their due role in creating awareness among masses about the preventive measures against Coronavirus.