Update for Pakistanis planning to travel to European countries in 2026

ISLAMABAD – The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has shared an update for Pakistanis planning to travel to the European countries.

It said a new migration and asylum agreement is expected to come into effect across European countries from June 2026, introducing major changes aimed at making border control and asylum procedures faster, more structured, and more efficient.

Under the revised framework, stricter screening measures will become mandatory at entry points.

Authorities are expected to implement faster decision-making processes for asylum applications, with the goal of reducing delays and ensuring quicker resolution of cases involving individuals staying without proper authorization.

A key focus of the agreement is to improve the return rate of non-European Union nationals who are found to be residing illegally in member states.

To support this, the framework introduces a new return mechanism along with a unified list of safe countries across the European Union.

Officials indicated that individuals who do not comply with legal migration procedures may face expedited deportation under the updated system.

The changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen migration management and streamline asylum processing across EU member states.