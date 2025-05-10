Bahawalpur’s Sheikh Zayed International Airport damaged in Indian attack

BAHAWALPUR – In a latest act of aggression, India has targeted the Sheikh Zayed International Airport, a symbol of friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, in Bahawalpur.

As a result of the cowardly Indian attack, the airport sustained damage. Th airport was constructed in 1993 and is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

India had also attempted to target Nankana Sahib yesterday.

Following the Indian aggression, Pakistan, in response to recent attacks targeting civilians on its soil, launched Operation Bunyan-un Marsoos against the neighbouring country.

Pakistan early Saturday launched a robust response to blatant Indian aggression under “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” (Iron Wall).

The operation symbolizes national unity and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland.

Several key Indian military sites have been targeted and destroyed.

State media reported that Pakistan has destroyed BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India, adding that airbase at Udhampur while an airfield at Pathankot were also blown up in the attack.

The operation was launched after India attempted to target three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said. He had warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.