Tehzeeb Bakery raided by FBR amid Tax Crackdown in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) continues tightening enforcement across major commercial areas in Islamabad, and officials reportedly raided Tehzeeb Bakers as part of a broader drive targeting businesses suspected of irregular billing and weak record-keeping.

The action comes amid growing pressure on retail and food outlets to adopt digital invoicing systems and maintain transparent financial records under stricter monitoring.

The move is said to be part of FBR’s intensified drive to tighten oversight on retail and food outlets operating under Tier-1 compliance requirements. Officials are focusing on strengthening digital invoicing systems and ensuring transparent record-keeping across major commercial establishments.

In recent weeks, similar enforcement actions have increased across key business hubs like Blue Area, where regulatory monitoring has been stepped up significantly.

The bakery raid has quickly become a talking point among citizens and business owners, fueling debate over the expanding scope of tax enforcement and compliance pressure in Pakistan’s retail sector. Authorities have not yet released detailed findings or confirmed any penalties, while further action remains pending.