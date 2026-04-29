Top City Housing Society in Islamabad faces FBR scrutiny over alleged irregularities

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has confiscated records from Top City Housing Society in Islamabad amid an investigation into potential tax evasion and financial irregularities.

Officials from the Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) Islamabad carried out the raid under Section 175 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, which empowers tax authorities to inspect business premises, review financial documents, and seize records for further examination.

The documents seized during the operation are expected to assist authorities in verifying the society’s declared income and uncovering any discrepancies in tax filings, undeclared transactions, or incomplete record-keeping.

During the raid, FBR personnel reviewed the housing society’s books of accounts and cross-checked reported business activities against submitted tax records. Legal action will be pursued once the assessment of the confiscated material is finalized.

The FBR has reiterated that such enforcement measures are part of routine efforts to ensure compliance with tax laws and maintain transparency in financial reporting.